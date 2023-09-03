 Pune's Special Race Day, Which Was To Be Held On Sept 2, Postponed Due To Rain
Pune's Special Race Day, Which Was To Be Held On Sept 2, Postponed Due To Rain

The Special race day included the Idar Gold Trophy and the Chandrayaan-3 Landing on the Moon Trophy.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, September 03, 2023, 08:46 PM IST
article-image

The Pune meeting to be held at the Pune race course which was to be held on Saturday has been postponed to September 5.

The stewards of the club were forced to make the move due to incessant rain and inclement weather rendering the underfoot condition of the race track not conducive for racing.

