Ganeshotsav 2023: Hong Kong Native Performs Havan At Pune's Dagdusheth Temple

Ganeshotsav 2023: Hong Kong Visitor Performs Native At Pune's Dagdusheth Temple

The once regionally confined Ganeshotsav has now transcended borders, drawing participants from around the world. This year's celebration even saw Russian nationals joining the Ganesh Chaturthi procession, demonstrating its growing global appeal. Additionally, a foreign visitor from Hong Kong performed a Havan at Dagdusheth Ganpati in Pune, emphasising the festival's international resonance.

Speaking with The Free Press Journal, Pasit Thiannaparponchok from Hong Kong said, "This experience has been truly exceptional in my life. I dedicated around six hours each day, and every moment was immensely rewarding. There's nothing quite like it anywhere else in the world, and it gave me goosebumps."

Next visit to Mumbai

Having spent the past four days in Pune, he has made daily visits to witness Pune's Ganeshotsav and intends to explore Mumbai as well.

"I wholeheartedly recommend that everyone attend; it's a once-in-a-lifetime experience that you won't regret, whether in terms of time or money," he added.

Speaking further, he said, "I joined in the festivities and made daily visits from the 18th to the 21st. Each day offered a distinct experience, introducing me to different people and captivating events, all of which were incredibly enriching. So, I'm planning to return tomorrow, head to Mumbai for Siddhivinayak, and finally, on the 24th, I'll depart for Thailand and later, Hong Kong."