Amruta Khanvilkar Recalls Celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi In Pune: 'I Was Called Madhuri Dixit, Used To Dance My Heart Out'

Amruta Khanvilkar | Instagram

With the fourth edition of FPJ's Eco Ganesha Awards around the corner, celebrities share why it is important to keep the festival environment-friendly.

Actress and reality TV star Amruta Khanvilkar celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with great enthusiasm. This year, it's a double celebration for Amruta as she released a new Ganpati song under her banner with National Award winner Rahul Deshpande. The song is titled Ganaraj Gajanan. In an exclusive interview with The Free Press Journal, Amruta opens up about her Ganeshotsav memories and why is it important to have an eco-friendly Ganesha idol. Excerpts:

What are your earliest childhood memories of celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi?

I can never forget how I used to dance my heart out for five days during Ganeshotsav in my society in Pune. I remember my neighbours used to call me Madhuri Dixit back then. This year, I have made a forever memory for myself as well as for my fans by gifting them a special Ganapati song. I have produced it under my banner Amritkala studios. Ganapati Bappa has always blessed me and he has been responsible for my dance journey. So through this song, I am just giving whatever I can to him.

What are your plans for this year?

This year, I am planning to visit different Ganpati pandals in Mumbai as well as in Pune to seek Bappa's blessings. I just want to be thankful to Lord Ganesha for all that I have achieved in life. I am also grateful to him for my overall journey in the entertainment industry.

Which are your favourite pandals to visit in Mumbai?

My favourite pandals are Dagdusheth Ganpati in Pune and Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai. I have been visiting these pandals since childhood and, for me, Ganeshotsav will not be completed without offering prayers to these two Bappas.

Which is your favourite place to eat modak from and favourite food items you enjoy during the festival



My mother makes delicious modak’s and I just love ukadiche modak.

Why is it important to have an eco-friendly Ganesha idol?

We need to keep the spirit of the festival alive but, at the same time, we should also be responsible towards our society and environment. Also, the sight of broken Ganesha after the festival is just heartbreaking. So, I believe that having eco-friendly Ganesha idols is the only way.

What would you pray for this year?

Bappa is someone jinse hum hak se kuch bhi maang sakte hain. I want my Bappa to give me strength to fill my life with love and support for my loved ones. I also want him to give me opportunities and chances so that I can work better and prove myself.

What is your favourite part of this festival?

Performing aarti is the best part of this festival because it makes everyone come together.

