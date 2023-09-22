International Childhood Cancer Awareness Month: Pune's Aga Khan Palace Lights Up For A Special Cause |

Pune: To raise awareness for International Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, which is celebrated globally throughout September, the historic Aga Khan Palace premises in Pune were recently illuminated in gold for the first time. This stunning display of golden lighting, representing the childhood cancer awareness ribbon, was a symbolic gesture in support of this important cause.

The initiative was led by the Access Life Assistance Foundation, a non-governmental organization (NGO) dedicated to providing homes for families with children battling cancer, with the aim of increasing awareness about curable childhood cancer. Children who have received assistance from the NGO were active participants in this event.

September serves as a month to recognise and remember children affected by the disease and their families, rallying support for their fight. While 70-90% of childhood cancers are curable, India lags behind with a cure rate of just 40-45% due to a lack of awareness and support systems. The NGO has been working diligently to bridge this gap and make a positive impact by offering holistic care to these children.

On this occasion, Girish Nair, founder of Access Life Assistance Foundation, expressed his excitement, saying, "We were delighted to witness the initiative taken by Aga Khan Palace, beautifully showcasing our message. Our heartfelt thanks go out to the palace for their steadfast support in raising awareness for childhood cancer. We respect and salute this stunning transformation of the palace into a golden beacon; we also extend our deepest gratitude to the dedicated volunteers and supporters of Pune, and to the entire city, for their unwavering commitment to this cause."

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)