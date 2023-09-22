Pune: Barred From Wearing Sari For Ganeshotsav, Teenager Ends Life | IANS

Pune: A 13-year-old girl died by suicide after being forbidden from wearing a sari on Ganesh Chaturthi, the police said on Friday.

On Ganesh Chaturthi (September 19), the girl, a 7th-grade student at Shree Shivaji Vidyalaya in Dehu Road, insisted on welcoming Lord Ganesha by wearing a sari but was denied by her mother. This resulted in an argument, and the girl, in anger, locked herself in a bathroom. After a significant amount of time passed without her coming out, her elder sister knocked on the bathroom door, but there was no response.

The family members then managed to look through a window and discovered the girl hanging by a scarf in the bathroom. They immediately broke open the door and rushed her to a local hospital. Unfortunately, she was declared dead upon arrival, casting a pall of sadness over the entire neighborhood on the auspicious day.

Investigating Officer ASI Ashish Jadhav said that the Dehu Road Police Station has registered an accidental death report and is conducting further investigations, although no arrests have been made thus far.