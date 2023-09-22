 Pune: Barred From Wearing Sari For Ganeshotsav, Teenager Ends Life
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Barred From Wearing Sari For Ganeshotsav, Teenager Ends Life

Pune: Barred From Wearing Sari For Ganeshotsav, Teenager Ends Life

Investigating Officer ASI Ashish Jadhav said that the Dehu Road Police Station has registered an accidental death report and is conducting further investigations, although no arrests have been made thus far

IANSUpdated: Friday, September 22, 2023, 01:56 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Barred From Wearing Sari For Ganeshotsav, Teenager Ends Life | IANS

Pune: A 13-year-old girl died by suicide after being forbidden from wearing a sari on Ganesh Chaturthi, the police said on Friday.

On Ganesh Chaturthi (September 19), the girl, a 7th-grade student at Shree Shivaji Vidyalaya in Dehu Road, insisted on welcoming Lord Ganesha by wearing a sari but was denied by her mother. This resulted in an argument, and the girl, in anger, locked herself in a bathroom. After a significant amount of time passed without her coming out, her elder sister knocked on the bathroom door, but there was no response.

Read Also
Pune: AAP Hits The Road Against Maharashtra Govt's Decision To Recruit Staff On Contract Basis
article-image

The family members then managed to look through a window and discovered the girl hanging by a scarf in the bathroom. They immediately broke open the door and rushed her to a local hospital. Unfortunately, she was declared dead upon arrival, casting a pall of sadness over the entire neighborhood on the auspicious day.

Investigating Officer ASI Ashish Jadhav said that the Dehu Road Police Station has registered an accidental death report and is conducting further investigations, although no arrests have been made thus far.

Read Also
Pune: PMPML Introduces Two New Bus Routes; Click Here For Details
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: PMC To Provide Drinking Water Through Tankers To Merged Villages

Pune: PMC To Provide Drinking Water Through Tankers To Merged Villages

Pune: BARTI Signs MoU With NIELIT; Introduces 68 New Electronics And Information Technology Courses...

Pune: BARTI Signs MoU With NIELIT; Introduces 68 New Electronics And Information Technology Courses...

Pune: Jehangir Hospital Collaborates With Maharashtra Government's Digital Health Mission For Organ...

Pune: Jehangir Hospital Collaborates With Maharashtra Government's Digital Health Mission For Organ...

Ganeshotsav 2023: Hong Kong Native Performs Havan At Pune's Dagdusheth Temple

Ganeshotsav 2023: Hong Kong Native Performs Havan At Pune's Dagdusheth Temple

International Childhood Cancer Awareness Month: Pune's Aga Khan Palace Lights Up For A Special Cause...

International Childhood Cancer Awareness Month: Pune's Aga Khan Palace Lights Up For A Special Cause...