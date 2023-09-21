Pune: AAP Hits The Road Against Maharashtra Govt's Decision To Recruit Staff On Contract Basis | FPJ

The Pune unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) organized a protest in the Shastri Road area of Navi Peth, demanding the withdrawal of the state government's contract recruitment order through external agencies. The demonstration, which took place on Thursday, witnessed active participation from AAP members and students preparing for recruitment exams, all of whom strongly voiced their opposition to the policy.

Earlier this month, a Government Resolution (GR) was issued, approving the empanelment of nine private agencies tasked with providing contractual employees for various positions in government bodies, semi-government organizations, urban and rural bodies, corporation boards, and other governmental establishments. This decision, announced on September 6, has sparked controversy and garnered substantial attention.

"Over 2.44 lakh vacant posts"

Under the new policy, government departments, semi-government entities, local self-government bodies, corporations, and public sector enterprises are now mandated to hire personnel for various positions through contracts. The AAP asserts that there are over 2.44 lakh vacant posts spread across various government departments and Zila Parishads in Maharashtra.

Uncertainties for govt job aspirants

AAP representatives stated that students preparing for exams conducted by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) and other competitive exams have long advocated for the filling of these vacancies, patiently awaiting direct service recruitment opportunities. However, they added that the new contract policy, which is expected to fill around 75,000 government posts through external agencies and contractors, has raised uncertainties for these aspirants.

The AAP argues that the policy's stipulation, where only 60 percent of the fixed salary for the recruited position goes to the actual employee, while the remaining 15 percent per month is allocated to the appointing contractor, creates a breeding ground for corruption and bribery. Furthermore, they contend that it will lead to the unfair treatment of meritorious students, potentially depriving those from disadvantaged sections of society of opportunities.

The party also raises concerns about accountability and the absence of service guarantees to the public. In contrast, it added that regions like Delhi and Punjab have opted for the old pension scheme and the retention of teachers and employees on a contract basis, which stands in stark contrast to the policy being implemented in Maharashtra.

