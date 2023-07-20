Pune: AAP Protests Central Government's Handling Of Incidents In Manipur

Amid ationwide outrage over a disturbing video showing two disrobed women brutalized by a mob, AAP workers held a protest in Pune, expressing their discontent with the central government's response to the recent incidents in Manipur. The party demanded answers from the BJP regarding the violence and atrocities in the region. AAP claimed that their workers were on their way to the BJP Pune office when the police intervened and stopped them. The protesters voiced their condemnation of the horrific scenes of violence in Manipur.

The incident in a village in Kangpokpi district, captured in a 26-second video, caused nationwide outrage and surfaced after the internet ban was lifted. Ethnic violence erupted in India's northeastern state on May 3, resulting in over 160 fatalities and several injuries. The 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organized in the hill districts to protest the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The incident in a village in Kangpokpi district that was captured in the 26-second video and stoked a nationwide outrage took place a day after ethnic violence erupted in India's northeastern state on May 3 but the horrific footage surfaced only on Wednesday and became viral after the internet ban was lifted.

More than 160 people have lost their lives, and several have been injured since ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3, when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Read Also Maharashtra Political Drama: Pune AAP Slams Prevailing Political Practices

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)