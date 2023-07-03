 Maharashtra Political Drama: Pune AAP Slams Prevailing Political Practices
On Sunday, eight NCP leaders were sworn in as ministers in the Eknath Shinde-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, further highlighting the evolving political landscape in Maharashtra.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, July 03, 2023, 09:11 PM IST
The party has also posted posters criticising the current developments. |

In the wake of Ajit Pawar leading a vertical split in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to become the deputy chief minister, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has strongly criticized the prevailing political practices in Maharashtra. Despite enduring relentless scrutiny from investigative agencies, AAP said that it has emphasized its ideological unity and untarnished reputation.

Addressing the current state of affairs in a press conference in Pune, the Aam Aadmi Party stated, "In contrast to the prevailing state of affairs, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) shines as a party untainted by corruption and committed to serving the public interest. Despite enduring relentless scrutiny from investigative agencies, AAP remains ideologically united and steadfast. It stands as the only party consistently opposing corruption and offering a clean alternative in the current political landscape."

Senior leaders Vijay Kumbhar, Ajit Patil, and Mukund Kirdat along with senior leaders of the party were present during the press conference.

The party further lamented the unfortunate reality of traditional political leaders prioritizing personal gain over public service. "Rather than demonstrating loyalty to their constituents, parties, or ideologies, these leaders are often driven by power, corruption, fame, and financial benefits. Positions are frequently secured based on factors such as caste, family background, and financial influence, rather than a genuine commitment to serving the public interest. Critics argue that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is capitalizing on this vulnerability, leveraging the fear of investigative agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and Income Tax Department to coerce politicians into switching parties or offering support," it added.

