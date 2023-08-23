Pune: AAP Protests Decade-Long Delay In Stormwater Lines, Demands Action In Kharadi |

Under the banner of a "Bhik Mango" movement, Aaam Aaadmi Party members and local residents came together to decry the absence of a monsoon stormwater pipeline in the 'Aaple Ghar' area of Kharadi on Wednesday.

"This dire situation has led to flooding in residents' homes annually, causing significant hardship. Despite numerous pleas to the municipal authorities over the past decade, no action has been taken, with the excuse of insufficient funds," read the statement issued by the party.

AAP, led by Kharadi Ward President Tanaji Sherkhane and Sunita Sherkhane, organized the "Bhik Mango" protest.

PMC pledges action

Vijay Kumbhar, AAP's state vice president, expressed his frustration at the lack of a stormwater pipeline in his own neighbourhood. He lamented the fact that the PMC, which collects substantial income tax revenue from citizens, has failed to address such a basic need for years. He declared that AAP would now take up this issue. During the protest, AAP leaders engaged with officials, emphasizing the gravity of the situation.

Assistant Commissioner of PMC, Somnath Bankar, pledged to promptly draft a proposal for the stormwater pipeline and forward it to the Additional Commissioner and Project Officer. Immediate measures were also ordered to prevent water from entering citizens' homes during the current rainy season. Instructions were issued to the relevant authorities regarding neighborhood cleaning and waste collection.

Various AAP members, including Vijay Kumhar, Tanaji Sherkhane, Sunita Sherkhane, Sanjay Kone, and others, participated in the protest, highlighting the pressing need for action in the Apana Ghar area of Kharadi.

