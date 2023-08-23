Pune: Outcry As Tree Branches Cut For Rakhi Stalls In Khadki Cantonment Board Area |

In the Khadki Cantonment Board jurisdiction, citizen acivists are raising the issue of tree cutting by the Board Administration for setting up Rakhi stalls on Moledina Road. To accommodate these stalls, branches from large green trees along the roadside have been cut down.

Every year, the board administration leases space for Rakhi stalls, next to the police line walls. This year, to make room for the stalls, branches from almond trees and other trees were cut down by the administration.

Given the congestion in the area, the administration had designated a location for Ganesh idol stalls near Khadki bus station. Residents while speaking to the FPJ suggested that moving the Rakhi stalls to this location would be more convenient and would help preserve the tree branches.

Speaking about the issue, Park Superintendent Shirish Patki said, "Some tree branches obstructing the Rakhi stalls were indeed cut, but citizens have lodged complaints with the administration after which we stopped further branch cutting."

