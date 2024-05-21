Pune Killer Porsche: Excise Department Seals Two Pubs That Served Liquor To Teenager | Video Screengrab

The State Excise Department on Tuesday sealed Cosie restaurant and Hotel Blak, the two establishments that served liquor to the 17-year-old boy who killed two people with his Porsche in the Kalyani Nagar area early on Sunday.

#WATCH | Pune Porsche Accident: Excise Department Seals Two Pubs That Served Liquor To Accused Minor #Pune #PuneNews pic.twitter.com/z467HDIDFp — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) May 21, 2024

Santosh B Jagdale, Superintendent, State Excise Office Pune, said, "We have sealed two restaurants after we received CCTV footage showing the accused drinking in both these establishments. We have cancelled their licenses as they were serving alcohol to a minor. The permissible age to serve mild beer is 21 and for hard liquor, it is 25. The closing time for pubs, bars, and restaurants is 1:30am." He added, "Across Pune, we are inspecting all the restaurants and bars and have instructed our teams to take quick action against the defaulters."

According to the FIR, the teenager was at Cosie restaurant with his friends from 9:30pm to midnight, where he consumed alcohol. He then continued drinking at Hotel Blak from midnight to 1am. CCTV footage of him drinking with his friends at one of these places has come to light. Seated at an oval table, the footage shows scenes of revelry, with the table crowded with alcohol bottles. He was reportedly celebrating his Class 12 results with friends.

For allegedly serving alcohol to the juvenile, the Pune Police have arrested four people. These individuals include Naman Pralhad Bhutda, owner of Cosie restaurant, and Sachin Ashok Katkar, the restaurant's manager. Additionally, Sandeep Ramesh Sangle, manager of Hotel Blak, and Jayesh Satish Bonkar, the bar counter manager, have also been arrested.

After being produced in court on Tuesday, they have been remanded to police custody till May 24.