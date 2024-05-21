 National Anti-Terrorism Day Observed In Nashik
National Anti-Terrorism Day Observed In Nashik

The event was presided over by Ravindra Pardeshi, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the General Administration Department

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Tuesday, May 21, 2024, 06:08 PM IST
In observance of National Anti-Terrorism Day on May 21, a solemn oath-taking ceremony was conducted at Raosaheb Thorat Hall of the Nashik Zilla Parishad. This annual observance is organised by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, New Delhi.

The event was presided over by Ravindra Pardeshi, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the General Administration Department. Officers and employees took a resolute oath against terrorism and violence in his presence.

The ceremony saw participation from several key officials, including Group Development Officer Nayan Patil, Accounts Officer Vijay Kumar Halde, and Assistant Administration Officer Mahendra Pawar, along with various other officers and employees. The oath was administered by Junior Administration Officer Rajendra Yevala, reaffirming the attendees' commitment to combating terrorism and promoting peace.

The event emphasised the importance of unity and vigilance in the fight against terrorism and violence, underscoring the collective responsibility of all citizens to contribute towards a peaceful and secure society.

