Vegetable Vendor In Nashik Injured After Being Struck By Iron Weighing Scale | Representative Image

An unfortunate incident occurred in the Dindori Naka area of Nashik, where a female vegetable vendor was injured after being struck by an iron weighing scale by another female vendor. A case has been registered at Panchavati Police Station in this regard.

According to the police, the woman who threw the weighing scale is identified as Gumbade Bai from Ravivar Karanja. The complaint was filed by Jyoti Amol Ganore, a resident of Sanjaynagar, Waghadi. Both the suspect and the complainant operate in the open area near the taxi union office in Dindori Naka.

The incident took place on Sunday night when children were playing around Ganore's handcart. When she advised the children to avoid playing near the handcart, Gumbade Bai became enraged and threw the weighing scale with the weights at her. As a result, Ganore sustained injuries.

The local police are conducting further investigations into the incident, with constables assigned to the case.