Woman Suffers Minor Burns In Acid Attack In Nashik | Representational Image

An acid attack incident on a 45-year-old woman took place on Monday evening in the Gharkul Yojana area of Chunchale Shiwar in Nashik, reportedly due to past enmity. The victim suffered minor burns as a result of the attack. A case has been registered at the Ambad Police Station.

According to information provided by the police, the suspect has been identified as Madhu Pailwan. The suspect and the complainant reside in the same area and have had ongoing disputes.

The incident occurred when the victim was walking on the road near a flour mill in front of her house. The suspect, allegedly still holding a grudge from a previous altercation, threw a bottle of acid at her. Fortunately, she managed to dodge the attack, causing most of the acid to fall on the ground. However, some drops landed on her, resulting in minor burns.

Sub-Inspector Atul Patil is leading the investigation into this incident. Further details will be disclosed as the investigation progresses, he stated.