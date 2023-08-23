Pune: Woman Assaulted, Molested In Wadgaon Sheri Area | Representative Image

A woman was subjected to molestation and assault by multiple individuals in the Wadgaon Sheri area of Pune. The incident occurred on a public road between Wadgaon Sheri and Kalyani Nagar on August 19, at approximately 4:30 PM.

The 34-year-old victim, a resident of Wanawadi, has filed a formal complaint with the Yerwada police station, detailing the sequence of events, the official said on Wednesday.

Following her complaint, a First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged against the primary accused, Madhavrao Narhare (60), a resident of Wadgaon Sheri, along with two unidentified individuals who were in a car, and another individual riding a two-wheeler. The FIR has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 354 (outraging modesty of a woman), 354A (sexual harassment), 341 (wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (common intention).



According to the police, the incident transpired when the victim was in Wadgaon Sheri accompanied by her daughter. Madhavrao Narhare allegedly engaged in abusive behaviour and molested her during this time. Subsequently, as the victim was on her way home to Wanawadi with her daughter in a car, two unidentified individuals in a car intercepted their vehicle on a public road near Bishop School in Kalyani Nagar. The perpetrators verbally abused the driver of the victim's car and created a hostile situation.



The situation escalated as the individual on the two-wheeler threatened the victim, coercing her to withdraw her complaint under the threat of harm. He physically assaulted her by pulling her hair and forcibly removing her from the vehicle, subsequently molesting her. In her attempt to seek assistance, the driver of the victim's car also faced physical assault.



The Yerawada police have launched a thorough investigation into the matter. Woman Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) Gaikwad is investigating the matter.

