Pune: Growing Demand For Foot-Over Bridge at Chandani Chowk; Pedestrians Describe Road Crossing As Risky Venture | Anand Chiani

Following the recent inauguration of the multi-level flyover at Chandni Chowk demands for a pedestrian footbridge have increased. Despite the substantial expenditure of ₹865 million on this project, pedestrians are expressing dissatisfaction and concerns about safety.

While speaking with The Free Press Journal, Rajesh Gupta, a resident and frequent traveller, "Accidents occur too frequently at the junction, and it's becoming a challenge for pedestrians. Urgent safety measures are required."

Deepika Sharma, another resident, added, "I try to avoid crossing this intersection whenever possible. Every attempt feels risky."

Suresh Kumar, a regular user of the intersection, stated, "We need a pedestrian-friendly solution. This bridge should not endanger our lives."

4 Km to cross the intersection safely

Currently, pedestrians have to travel approximately 4 kilometres in various directions to cross the intersection safely. The proposed solution involves constructing a foot over bridge with access to footpaths from all roads, complete with essential stairways and directional signs.

Challenges faced by residents include the absence of pavements, hazardous road crossings, and unauthorised rickshaw stands. The proposed improvements aim to significantly enhance safety and convenience for all pedestrians in the area.

When asked about the issues, Nikhil Mijar, a Transport Planner with PMC, stated, "The plan to address these issues includes pavements, pedestrian foot over bridge, and other amenities. Once finalised, it will be submitted for approval to the estimation committee."

Survey by PMC on the intersection

Responding to the calls for action, a survey conducted by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) revealed hazardous conditions for pedestrians at 14 different locations around the intersection due to the lack of pedestrian facilities.

During a site visit by PMC officials, local residents raised 14 critical issues with the current road project. Earlier, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had also declared the area dangerous for pedestrians at multiple spots.

In response, the PMC has decided to construct pedestrian crossings at the Chandani Chowk (NDA) flyover to enhance pedestrian safety and convenience.

Proposal submitted to NHAI

Since the project's inauguration, there have been calls for more signboards and pedestrian-friendly infrastructure at the junction. In August, Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil had pointed out that the initial Chandani Chowk project proposal lacked a foot over bridge, posing a safety risk to pedestrians. To address this, a proposal for a new pedestrian bridge between Pashan and Mulshi was submitted to NHAI for approval.

During an inspection of Chandani Chowk in the same week, Baramati MP Supriya Sule commended NHAI's efforts but stressed the need for additional amenities such as directional signs, rest areas, and sanitation facilities along the route.