Pune: A Celebration Of Dev Anand's Films On His Birth Centenary |

Pune: The National Film Development Corporation (NFDC)-National Film Archive of India (NFAI) is set to pay tribute to the legendary actor and filmmaker Dev Anand on his 100th birth anniversary with a four-day film festival starting on September 23.

This festival will be held at the NFDC-NFAI's main theatre located on Law College Road. The viewers will have the opportunity to watch seven movies featuring the actor, including Baazi (1951), C. I. D. (1956), Asli-Naqli (1962), Tere Ghar Ke Samne (1963), Guide (1965), Jewel Thief (1967), and Johny Mera Naam (1970).

"The screenings will consist of a mix of 35mm prints and 4K restorations, presented in their original aspect ratios. Baazi, Asli-Naqli, and Tere Ghar Ke Samne will be shown in 35mm prints, while C. I. D., Guide, Jewel Thief, and Johny Mera Naam will be presented in 4K resolution. The screenings are non-commercial and operate on a first-come, first-served basis," the NFDC-NFAI stated in a press release. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has funded the restoration of these movies as part of the National Film Heritage Mission, according to the press release.

In addition to being screened at the NFDC-NFAI's main theatre in Pune, the restored films will also be showcased at PVR and Inox theatres in 30 cities on September 23 and 24 as part of the Dev Anand@100 – Forever Young festival. The films will be screened in Mumbai, Pune, Goa, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Trivandrum, Chennai, Bangalore, Lucknow, Kolkata, Guwahati, Indore, Jaipur, Nagpur, Chandigarh, New Delhi, Gwalior, Rourkela, Raipur, Noida, Kochi, Aurangabad, Vadodara, Surat, Mohali, and several other cities.

Dev Anand@100

September 23 - Baazi (11am), Johny Mera Naam (3pm)

September 24 - C. I. D. (11am), Tere Ghar Ke Samne (3pm), Guide (6pm)

September 25 - Asli-Naqli (3pm), Jewel Thief (6pm)

September 26 - Johny Mera Naam (3pm), Guide (6pm)

Venue

NDFC-NFAI, Main Theatre, Law College Road, Pune