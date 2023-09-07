Pune: Bavdhan Residents Urge Traffic Police Manpower Boost To Tackle Growing Congestion |

The Bavdhan Citizen Forum (BCF) is calling for urgent reinforcements to the local traffic police team to address the increasing traffic congestion in the area.

A decade ago, Bavdhan had a relatively small population and a limited police force under the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), with a police station located in Hinjewadi. However, in the past decade, the residents noted that population in Bavdhan has surged tenfold while the police force remains the same in terms of manpower.



A proposal for a new police station with additional personnel is currently in the pipeline to better serve the growing community's needs.



Approximately six months ago, a dedicated Traffic Department was established at Bavdhan Police Chowki, albeit with limited manpower. Despite the efforts of the traffic personnel, the residents while speaking with FPJ highlighted that the rapid development around Chandani Chowk has presented new challenges, and the existing manpower has struggled to keep pace.

Read Also Pune: National Lok Adalat For Resolving Traffic Rule Violation Fine Cases On Sept 9

Traffic signals installed in Bavdhan

The recent installation of traffic signals by the Smart City Department at key junctions, including Axis Bank junction (Lane 8) and HEMRL junction, has further strained the resources of the traffic department. At Axis Bank junction, members of the Bavdhan Citizens Forum, along with a few auto-rickshaw drivers, have stepped in to manage traffic during peak hours. However, they emphasize the importance of having trained traffic police officers in these roles to ensure the smooth and safe flow of traffic.



The BCF is now appealing to the authorities to swiftly increase the manpower within the traffic police department. This action, they believe, will greatly contribute to maintaining traffic discipline and alleviating the growing congestion woes in the area.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)