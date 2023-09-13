Pune Ganeshotsav: Hanging Mandaps Offer Innovative Space-Saving Solutions Amid Traffic Concerns |

Pune: As the much-awaited Ganeshotsav draws near, Pune city has begun preparations and vibrant decorations. This year, a remarkable trend has taken centre stage: the rise of kamaniche mandaps or hanging pandals, which are captivating the city with their unique charm and ingenious space-saving solutions.

For generations, erecting grand pandals to host Lord Ganesha has been an integral part of the Ganeshotsav celebrations. However, in recent years, some pandals have opted for a hanging design. This not only sets them apart but also offers practical advantages by using space more efficiently, enabling enhanced decorations without obstructing traffic flow.

Traffic congestion in heart of the city in Ganeshotsav

The bustling streets and narrow lanes in the main peth areas often become congested due to traffic during the festivities. To mitigate this inconvenience, many mandals along Laxmi Road, Kumthekar Road, Navi Peth, and Sadashiv Peth have embraced this innovative approach. They ensure the pandals are securely fixed to ensure safety while the work is in progress.

Around 24 years ago, the Chhatrapati Rajaram Mandal revolutionized Ganeshotsav by pioneering elevated stages as a clever remedy for alleviating traffic congestion. This innovative approach facilitated the smooth movement of vehicles, ambulances, and pedestrians, despite the added costs, ultimately delivering substantial advantages in terms of traffic control and safety.