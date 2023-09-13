 Bandh In Parts Of Pune On Thursday Amid Maratha Reservation Protest: Check What's Open, What's Closed
Bandh In Parts Of Pune On Thursday Amid Maratha Reservation Protest: Check What's Open, What's Closed

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Wednesday, September 13, 2023, 05:42 PM IST
File Photo | PTI

Amidst the ongoing Maratha reservation protest, the Maratha Kranti Morcha (MKM), a prominent organization advocating for Maratha quota rights, has called for a bandh in several parts of Pune, including Aundh, Baner, Balewadi, Bopodi, Pashan, Someshwar Wadi, Sutar Wadi, Mahalunge, and Sus. This bandh is in response to the recent lathi-charge incident involving fasting activists who were demanding reservation for Marathas in Jalna.

The announcement of the bandh has left residents wondering about what will remain open and what will be closed during this protest.

In clarification, the Maratha Kranti Morcha office bearers have conveyed that the organization will not impose the bandh on traders, shopkeepers, or schools. However, it's important to note that many traders have chosen to support the bandh and will keep their establishments closed for the day. Regarding schools, a few have decided to remain closed, but they won't compel others to follow suit.

Public transportation

In terms of public transportation, services provided by PMPML, autos, and taxi aggregators will continue to operate as usual. Hospitals and other essential facilities will also maintain regular operations, ensuring that vital services are not disrupted despite the bandh.

Earlier on Saturday, a strike took place in Pimpri-Chinchwad on the same matter. During the strike, various businesses, including shops, commercial establishments, hotels, banks, and a handful of industrial units, remained shut. Additionally, a few educational institutions opted to declare a holiday.

