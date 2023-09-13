'We Just Need To Speak & Leave Right?': CM Shinde's Viral Video From Maratha Reservation Presser Sparks Controversy |

Mumbai: A viral video featuring Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has stirred controversy and trolling within the context of the Maratha reservation issue in Maharashtra. The video captures a moment before a press conference following a discussion on the matter late night on Monday.

CM Shinde's Controversial Words

In the video, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde can be heard saying, "We just need to speak and leave right?" Ajit Pawar replied, "Yes, right." Devendra Fadnavis then shut both of them saying, "The mic is on." All three leaders then can be seen sharing a laugh.

However, these words from the top leaders of state have drawn criticism and trolling as they imply a lack of seriousness or commitment to addressing the Maratha reservation issue.

The conversation among Chief Minister Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis, and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has been targeted for trolling as it occurred before they presented their stance on the Maratha reservation issue during the press conference.

Sambhaji Bhide's Intervention

Sambhaji Bhide, a prominent figure, met with Manoj Jarange Patil, who was on a hunger strike in protest of the government's handling of the Maratha reservation issue. During this meeting, Bhide urged Patil to end his fast, assuring him that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is trustworthy, Fadnavis is reliable and Ajit Pawar has a strong moral conscience.

Thackeray Camp MP Slams CM & DCMs

Thackeray camp MP Omraje Nimbalkar also joined in the criticism of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the Deputy Chief Ministers. In a post on X, Nimbalkar pointed to the interaction among the three government leaders, expressing concern over their apparent disinterest in the Maratha reservation issue. He noted that while society is engaged in peaceful protests and hunger strikes for the cause, the government's response appears inadequate.

"If shamelessness had a face. This illegitimate government would be it," said Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi in a post.

The Maratha reservation issue has garnered significant public attention and protests across the state. Many individuals have resorted to hunger strikes to draw attention to their demands. The public's frustration is evident, and there is a growing expectation that the government will take concrete action to address the issue.

