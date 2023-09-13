Maratha Protests: Aundh, Baner, Balewadi And Many Other Areas In Pune To Hold Bandh Tomorrow

Representative Image |

The Maratha Kranti Morcha, the organisation at the forefront of the Maratha quota agitation, has organised a strike for tomorrow (September 14) in Pune's Aundh, Baner, Balewadi, and many other areas to protest the recent lathi-charge against fasting activists demanding reservation for Marathas in Jalna.

The bandh will be observed in Aundh, Baner, Balewadi, Bopodi, Pashan, Someshwar Wadi, Sutar Wadi, Mahalunge and Sus.

Earlier on Saturday, a bandh was held in Pimpri-Chinchwad over the same issue. Shops, business establishments, hotels, banks, and a few industrial units were closed. A few educational institutes also declared a holiday.

The Maratha Kranti Morcha has been demanding reservation for the Maratha community from the OBC category and a caste-based census.

They have also called for a judicial inquiry into the lathi-charge and the withdrawal of cases against the protestors.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)