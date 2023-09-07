Pune: Muralidhar Mohol Praises Pro-Maratha Initiatives Of Devendra Fadnavis |

Even as the opposition continues to demand resignation Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis after a lathi-charge on Maratha quota protesters in Jalna district, former Pune Mayor and BJP leader Murlidhar Mohol has acknowledged the significant decisions made by Fadnavis concerning the Maratha community.

Mohol emphasized that Devendra Fadnavis, during his tenure as Chief Minister, took bold steps to resolve pending issues that had plagued the Maratha community for many years. "One of his most significant achievements was the implementation and preservation of the Maratha reservation, ensuring its continuity until the Supreme Court hearings," he added.

Mohol underscored Fadnavis's role in preserving Maratha reservation, allocating substantial funds to the Annasaheb Patil Economic Development Corporation, and launching the Rajarshi Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Education Fee Reimbursement Scheme during his tenure as Chief Minister.

Sarathi Scholarship for community

"This initiative resulted in the distribution of loans totaling approximately 5,000 crores, which provided a lifeline to 67,000 Maratha youth. Furthermore, under the BJP government, during Fadnavis's term as Chief Minister, the Rajarshi Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Education Fee Reimbursement Scheme was launched, benefiting over 58,000 Maratha students. An impressive sum of over 500 crores has been invested in this scheme up to 2022," Mohol said while speaking to media in Pune.



Mohol also pointed out that the neglect of Sarathi during the Thackeray-Pawar government led Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj to undertake a hunger strike, underscoring the critical importance of Fadnavis's initiatives.

"In terms of education, Maratha community students now receive concessions and facilities similar to those enjoyed by the OBCs. The Chhatrapati Rajaram Maharaj Sarathi Scholarship Scheme, designed for students in classes 9 to 11, has already benefited 23,224 students with a total disbursement of Rs 31.23 crores," he added.

Mohol also shared that 51 candidates successfully cleared the UPSC exams, and a total of 304 students from the Maratha community secured positions in class 1 and class 2 through the MPSC exams.