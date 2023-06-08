BJP Announces Election Chiefs for Maharashtra: Muralidhar Mohol to Lead Pune Constituency |

Former Pune Municipal Corporation Mayor Muralidhar Mohol has been appointed as the Election Chief for the Pune Lok Sabha Constituency, as announced by Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Thursday. Alongside Mohol, Mahesh Landge will take charge of the Shirur Lok Sabha Constituency, while Rahul Kool will oversee the Baramati Lok Sabha Constituency. Notably, Prashant Thakur has been appointed for Maval, which encompasses a portion of the Pune district.

The BJP in Maharashtra unveiled its "election chiefs" for 48 Lok Sabha and 288 Legislative Assembly seats in the state. During a press conference in Mumbai, state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule emphasized that these election chiefs would play a crucial role in poll preparation and management.

Expressing his views on the new responsibility, Muralidhar Mohol stated, "It's challenging, but also exciting as the BJP has demonstrated success in these constituencies. We will engage with all voters, employing a step-by-step strategy to secure their support."

Chief of Assembly constituencies

In the Assembly constituencies, the BJP has appointed various leaders to lead their respective regions. Vadgaon Sheri will be led by Jagdish Mulik, while Kasba Peth will be overseen by Hemant Rasane.

Jagdish Mulik, the BJP city president and chief of Vadgaon Sheri Constituency, highlighted the party's grassroots approach. He emphasized the importance of working at the booth level and strengthening the party's presence, aiming to inform voters about the BJP's accomplishments at both national and local levels.

Other notable appointments include Ashatai Buchke for Junnar, Jayashri Palande for Ambegaon, Atul Deshmukh for Khed-Alandi, Pradip Kand for Shirur, Ganesh Akhade for Daund, Harshvardhan Patil for Indapur, Ranjan Tawre for Baramati, Babasaheb Jadhavrao for Purandar, Kiran Dagade for Bhor, Ravi Bhegde for Mawal, Kaluram Barne for Chinchwad, Amit Gorkhe for Pimpri, Vikas Dolas for Bhosri, and Dattabhau Khade for Shivaji Nagar. Additionally, Punit Joshi will lead Kothrud, Sachin More will oversee Khadakwasla, Jitendra Polekar will be in charge of Parvati, Yogesh Tilekar will take charge of Hadapsar, Ajinkya Walekar will lead Pune Contonment, and Hemant Rasane will oversee Kasba Peth.

