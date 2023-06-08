Ashadhi Wari Palkhi 2023: Traffic Changes In Pune District From June 14

In light of the Shree Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj and Shree Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi processions' stay and movement in the city, transportation arrangements in the district have been modified. Dr Rajesh Deshmukh, the Pune Collector, has urged the public to utilize alternative routes during the Palkhi processions.



The Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi will travel from Pune Rural District to Pandharpur via Pune-Saswad-Lonand. On the other hand, the Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi will follow the Pune-Solapur route through Roti Ghat via Baramati, Indapur, continuing towards Pandharpur via Akluj. To ensure the smooth flow of the processions and maintain law and order, traffic regulations will be in effect from June 14 to June 18 for the Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi Festival, and from June 15 to June 24 for the Shri Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Festival.

Traffic Changes for Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi Route:



Pune to Saswad (Saswad stay) - Traffic from Pune to Saswad June 14 to June to 12 pm on 16 June. This traffic will continue through Khadimsheen Chowk - Katraj - Kapurhol. All traffic coming from Saswad side will reach Pune via Garade-Khed Shivapur.



Saswad to Jejuri (Jejuri stay) and Jejuri to Valhe (Walhe stay) - From 16 June 2 pm to 17 June 12 pm from Pune to Saswad-Jejuri-Walhe-Nira and from Nira to Pune Zendevadi-Pargaon Memane-Supe- Morgaon- Neera route should be used.



Valhe to Lonand (Lonand stay) - On June 18, from 2 am to 5 pm, vehicles travelling from Pune to Saswad-Jejuri-Valhe-Nira and from Nira to Pune should use the alternative route Saswad-Jejuri-Morgaon.



From Lonand onwards via Phaltan - Traffic coming from Phaltan-Lonand to Pune and from Pune to Phaltan-Lonand will be routed via Shirwal from June 16 to 18.

Alternate Transport Route on Sri Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg:



Lonikalbhor to Yawat (Yawat stay) - On June 15 from 2 am to 12 pm, vehicles going to Solapur from the Pune side will use the Wagholi-Kesanand-Rahu-Pargaon-Chaufula route. Also, traffic coming from Solapur side to Pune will use the Chauphula-Pargaon-Rahu-Kesanand-Wagholi route.



Yawat to Varwand (Varwand stay) - On June 16 from 2 am to 12 pm, vehicles going to Solapur from Pune side will go via Theur Phata-Kesanand-Rahu-Pargaon-Nhavre-Kashti-Daund-Kurkumbh. Vehicles coming from Solapur side will use Kurkumbh-Daund-Kashti-Nhaware-Pargaon-Rahu-Kesanand-Wagholi route.



Varwand to Undavadi, Baramati (Undavadi stay) - On June 17 from 2 am to 12 pm, vehicles going to Solapur from Pune side will use Chauphula-Pargaon-Nhavre-Kashti-Daund-Kurkumbh route. Also, the traffic coming from Solapur side to Pune side will use Kurkumbh-Daund-Kashti-Nhaware-Pargaon-Chaufula-Wagholi-Pune route.



Undavadi to Baramati (Baramati stay) - Baramati to Patas and Baramati to Daund roads will remain closed on June 18 from 2 am to 12 pm. This traffic will go to Baramati via Bhigwan. And coming from Baramati will come on Solapur-Pune highway via Bhigwan.



Baramati to Sansar (Sansar stay) - Junction to Baramati road will remain closed for traffic on June 19 from 2 am to 12 pm. Traffic coming from Walchandnagar and Indapur will be diverted to Baramati-Ashti via Kalas from the junction. Coming from Baramati, Bhigwan will go towards Kalas Junction.



Sansar to Anthurne (Anthurne stay) and Anthurne to Nimgaon Ketki (Nimgaon Ketki stay) - All types of vehicles from Baramati to Indapur from 2 AM to 12 PM on 20th June to 12 PM on 21 June and from 2 AM to 12 PM on 22 June Baramati - Go via Kalamb-Bawda-Indapur or Baramati-Bhigwan-Indapur. All types of vehicles going from Indapur to Baramati will go through Indapur-Bawda-Kalamb-Baramati or Indapur-Bhigwan-Baramati.



Nimgaon Ketki to Indapur (Indapur stay)- On June 22, traffic from Nimgaon Ketki to Indapur will be closed from 2 am to 12 pm. Traffic from Indapur to Baramati will go to Baramati via Loni Deokar - Kalas - Junction or Loni - Deokar - Bhigwan.



Indapur- From 4 am to 8 pm on June 23, the traffic from Akluj to Baramati will be via Akluj-Bawda-Natepute. Indapur main highway should be used to go to Baramati and Pune from Akluj. Old Pune Solapur road in Indapur city will be closed for traffic. Traffic on it will be diverted from Malojiraje Chowk to Mahatma Phule Chowk by bypass.



Indapur to Sarati (Sarati stay)- Traffic on Indapur to Akluj road will be completely closed on June 24 from 2 AM to 12 PM and on June 25 from 2 AM to 12 PM. The traffic on this route will go through Indapur- Hingangaon- Temburni- Ganeshgaon- Malinagar- Akluj. Also, the vehicles on Akluj to Indapur route will go via Akluj-Natepute-Walchandnagar-Junction-Bhigwan.

Read Also 1,899 PMPML Buses Broke Down on Pune Roads in May