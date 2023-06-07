 Ashadhi Wari Palkhi Sohla: PCMC's Shekhar Singh holds review meet
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneAshadhi Wari Palkhi Sohla: PCMC's Shekhar Singh holds review meet

Ashadhi Wari Palkhi Sohla: PCMC's Shekhar Singh holds review meet

This year, the Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi will depart from Alandi on June 11, while the Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi will depart from Dehu on June 10.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 07, 2023, 10:36 PM IST
article-image

With the highly anticipated Ashadhi Wari ceremony approaching, the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) held a review meeting on Wednesday to plan and ensure necessary facilities and arrangements for the 'Ashadhi Wari Palkhi Sohla-2023'. The meeting, chaired by Municipal Commissioner, Shekhar Singh, aimed to coordinate efforts and streamline preparations for the grand event.

This year, the Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi will depart from Alandi on June 11, while the Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi will depart from Dehu on June 10. The pilgrimage will culminate in Pandharpur on June 29, which marks the auspicious day of Ashadhi Ekadashi. The Wari involves thousands of devotees, known as "warkaris," who undertake a walking journey to the temple town of Pandharpur in Solapur district, chanting slogans like 'Jai Hari Vitthal' and 'Dnyanoba Mauli Tukaram'.

In the meeting held in May, Pune Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil, at Vidhana Bhavan Pune oversaw the preparations for the Ashadhi Wari Palkhi Sohla. During the meeting, Patil emphasized the need to arrange adequate facilities for water, health, and sanitation, as well as taking necessary precautions to prevent devotees from suffering from heatstroke.

Read Also
Pune: National Conference on Innovative Teaching and Skill Development Held at Symbiosis Skills and...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Newborn Baby Found Abandoned In Pune's Lohegaon Area

Newborn Baby Found Abandoned In Pune's Lohegaon Area

Pune: NDA's Water Rafting Expedition Concludes

Pune: NDA's Water Rafting Expedition Concludes

Pune: PMC launches WhatsApp chatbot

Pune: PMC launches WhatsApp chatbot

Pune Cops On High Alert Following Kolhapur Clashes

Pune Cops On High Alert Following Kolhapur Clashes

Ashadhi Wari Palkhi Sohla: PCMC's Shekhar Singh holds review meet

Ashadhi Wari Palkhi Sohla: PCMC's Shekhar Singh holds review meet