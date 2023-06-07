G-20 Summit in Pune: State-level workshop at Azam Campus tomorrow |

In the run-up to the G20 Education Working Group (EdWG) meeting, the Department of School Education and Sports, in collaboration with Azam Campus Pune, organized a one-day State Level Workshop on 'Basic Literacy and Numeracy' for field officers on June 9. The workshop aimed to create widespread public awareness about the upcoming G20 event and its significance.

Pune is set to host the 4th Education Working Group (4th EdWG) discussion from June 19 to 21. This crucial gathering will bring together distinguished educators, policymakers, and experts from around the world to engage in meaningful discussions and address key challenges in education.

While on June 10, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has organized a grand bicycle rally on June 10. The rally will follow a designated route starting from Pune Municipal Corporation Office and passing through various prominent locations in Pune, including Jangli Maharaj Road, Alka Talkies Chowk, Tilak Road, Abhinav College, Bajirao Road, and finally returning to Pune Municipal Corporation Office.