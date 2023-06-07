1,899 PMPML Buses Broke Down on Pune Roads in May

In a concerning development, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) witnessed a significant increase in bus breakdowns during the month of May, surpassing previous records. However, there is a silver lining as revenue figures for the month of May show a positive turn.

During May, PMPML faced a surge in bus breakdowns, with an average of 61 breakdowns occurring daily. Out of the total 1,899 breakdown incidents reported, 722 took place in PMPML-owned buses, while 1,187 were reported in leased buses. These figures mark a worrying escalation in breakdowns compared to the previous month's statistics.

Breakdown trends

Looking back at April, the total breakdown incidents amounted to 1,614, exceeding the figures recorded in March. Out of these incidents, 647 breakdowns occurred in PMPML-owned buses, while 967 were reported in leased buses.

Analyzing the breakdown trends in recent months, PMPML experienced a gradual increase in average daily breakdowns. In January, the average daily breakdowns stood at 21, which rose to 30 in February and further increased to 41 in March. In April, the number surged to 54 breakdowns per day, and May witnessed an even higher average of 61 breakdowns per day.

On the financial front, PMPML experienced slight positive growth in revenue during May, with earnings totaling Rs 1,59,62,259 (1.59 Crore). This improvement in earnings indicates a positive turn compared to the preceding months. In January, the revenue stood at Rs 1,62,97,017 (1.63 Crore), followed by a slight decline in February to Rs 1,63,76,602 (1.64 Crore). However, revenue further dropped in March to Rs 1,53,58,256 (1.53 Crore).