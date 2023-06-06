Suresh Wamangir Gosavi Appointed New VC of Savitribai Phule Pune University

Dr. Suresh Wamangir Gosavi | SPPU

Dr. Suresh Wamangir Gosavi has been appointed as the new Vice-Chancellor of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU). He is already with the University and is a Professor at the department of Physics, SPPU.

The selection committee received over 100 applications and interviewed 27 candidates before finalizing the five, including four from SPPU as Former V-C Nitin Karmalkar retired on May 18, 2022 after which temporary charge was given to Professor Karbhari Kale who was from the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar University of Technology.

Earlier five names were finalised including professor Sanjay Dhole, head of the department of Physics, SPPU, Professor Suresh Gosavi from the department of Physics, SPPU, Professor Parag Kalkar, director of the Innovation, Research and Partnership Centre, SPPU, Professor Avinash Kumbhar, director, Interdisciplinary School of Sciences, SPPU, Professor Vijay Phulari from Shivaji University, Kolhapur.

Maharashtra Governor and Chancellor of Universities, Ramesh Bais has appointed Dr Suresh Wamangir Gosavi as the Vice-Chancellor of Savitribai Phule Pune University on Tuesday June 6, 2023. Meanwhile Dr Ravindra Dattatray Kulkarni is appointed as the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Mumbai.

