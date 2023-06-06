Mumbai News: Ravindra Kulkarni Appointed As New Mumbai University VC

Dr Sanjay Bhave appointed as Vice Chancellor of Konkan Krishi Vidyapith |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Governor and Chancellor of Universities Ramesh Bais has appointed Dr Ravindra Dattatray Kulkarni as the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Mumbai; while Dr Suresh Wamangir Gosavi has been appointed as the Vice-Chancellor of Savitribai Phule Pune University on Tuesday June 6, 2023.

The Governor has also declared the appointment of Dr Sanjay Ghanshyam Bhave as the new Vice-Chancellor of Dr Balasaheb Sawant Konkan Krishi Vidyapeeth Dapoli.

Dr Ravindra Kulkarni is a senior professor at Institute of Chemical Technology while Dr Suresh Gosavi is a senior professor at the Department of Physics, Savitribai Phule Pune University.

Dr Sanjay Bhave is the Head of Department of Agricultural Botany at Dr Balasaheb Sawant Konkan Krishi Vidyapeeth.

The search for new VC for Mumbai University had begun on January 25 by by the state governor's office and around 20 candidates were shortlisted for the post of Mumbai University's vice-chancellor.