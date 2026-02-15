IGNOU ODL January 2026 Application Closes Today: Check Application Process, Documents Needed & Fee Details Here

IGNOU ODL Registration 2026: The Indira Gandhi National Open University will close registration for the January 2026 admission cycle today, February 15, 2026, for ODL (Open and Distance Learning) programs. Applicants who have not yet applied must do so through ignou.ac.in, the official admissions portal.

IGNOU offers admission to ODL programs such as BBA, BA, MBA, BCom, BSc, MSc, MCA, MA, MCom, MPhil, and PhD based on applicants' entrance exam results.

IGNOU ODL Registration 2026: Important Instructions Before Applying

Prior to applying, carefully review the program's eligibility, duration, and fees.

In order to create an account, click "NEW REGISTRATION."

Username: 8–16 characters are required.

Password: 8–16 characters must be alphanumeric.

Following the submission of registration information, an email and SMS containing the username will be sent. The "LOGIN" button is required for registered users to log in.

IGNOU ODL Registration 2026: Documents Required

Candidates should note that all documents must be scanned from original certificates.

Passport-size photograph (less than 100 KB)

Signature (less than 100 KB)

Educational qualification certificates (less than 200 KB)

Experience certificate, if applicable (less than 200 KB)

Category certificate (SC/ST/OBC), if applicable (less than 200 KB)

IGNOU ODL Registration 2026: How to Register for the January 2026 Session of IGNOU

Open the admissions portal at ignou.ac.in.

Click "New Registration," then make a profile for yourself.

Enter your registered username and password to log in.

Enter your academic and personal information.

Provide scanned documents in the format and size specified.

Select the program and confirm your eligibility.

Make the application fee payment.

Fill out the form, then download the confirmation page.

Direct Link To Apply

IGNOU ODL Registration 2026: Registration Fees

Candidates should note that a non-refundable registration fee of ₹300 is required. The payments can be done through Visa and Mastercard credit cards, debit cards (RuPay, Visa, Master), and online banking. As per the official IGNOU website, there is no refund for the registration fee. Only prior to admission confirmation is the entire program fee refundable.