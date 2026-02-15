NTA to Release JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Results Tomorrow: Check Download Process, Details Mentioned & What’s Next

JEE Main 2026 Result: The National Testing Agency is all set to announce the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result tomorrow, i.e., February 16, 2026, after it was postponed from February 12. Candidates will require login information, such as their application number, password, and date of birth, to access the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 results.

The final JEE Main answer keys are released either before or together with the results, according to media reports. The JEE Main 2026 Session 1 results and cut-off scores will be made available by the NTA on nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2026 Result: Official Website to check the result

nta.ac.in

jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2026 Result: How to Download Results?

To download the results, applicants must complete the following actions:

Step 1: Visit jeemain.nta.ac.in, the official JEE Main website.

Step 2: Choose the JEE Main 2026 result link from the homepage.

Step 3: The screen will then show the results.

Step 4: Save and download the printout of the JEE Main 2026 results.

JEE Main 2026 Result: Details Mentioned

Candidate's name

Mother's and father's names

Roll numbers and application numbers

Gender, category, and PWD status

Nationality and Date of Birth

Eligibility Status

Subject-wise percentile scores (Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics)

Overall total percentile score.

JEE Main 2026 Result: What’s Next after Results?

After the declaration of results, candidates who rank in the top 250,000 will be eligible for JEE Advanced 2026. Students who are dissatisfied with their performance in Session 1 can register for Session 2 (April attempt) to improve their percentile score and All India Rank (AIR).

JEE Main 2026 Result: Issues with Results

According to the NTA's official information bulletin, Delhi/New Delhi will have sole jurisdiction over any candidates who have questions about the way the JEE (Main) 2026 exam was administered, including questions about the results. Any complaints or representations about the outcome will only be taken into consideration if they are filed within 30 days of the results being announced. Candidates must also make sure that the NTA receives all legal notices, writ petitions, appeals, replies, and related correspondence only through legal@nta.ac.in .