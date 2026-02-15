HSSC Group C Mains 2026 Application Process Concludes Tonight: Check Direct Link to Apply Here

HSSC Group C Mains 2026: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) will close the Group C Mains application window on its official website, hssc.gov.in, today, February 15, 2026, at 11:59 PM. Eligible candidates who met the requirements for the Haryana CET and want to take the Mains exam should apply right away through the official website.

In order to receive future updates about exam schedules and admit cards, candidates are also encouraged to maintain an active email address and registered mobile number.

HSSC Group C Mains 2026 : Important Dates

Opening Date of Application: February 2, 2026

Closing Date of Application: February 15, 2026 (11:59 PM)

HSSC Group C Mains 2026: How To Apply

Candidates can check out the steps below to apply :

Visit the application portal at: adv022026.hryssc.com.

Log in with the CET registration number, mobile number, and password.

Open the Advt 02/2026 - Group C CET Mains application link.

Fill out your personal, educational, and post-preference details.

Upload the required documents (certificates, ID proof, CET score, etc.).

Review the application carefully.

Submit the form (no fee is required).

Download or print the confirmation page for later reference

Direct Link To Apply

HSSC Group C Mains 2026: Application Fee

Candidates who are general, OBC, or EWS are not required to pay the application fee. Likewise, there is no fee for applicants who are SC, ST, female, PH, or PWD. When applicable, online payment is accepted.

HSSC Group C Mains 2026: Total Vacancies

This recruitment drive includes 1,353 Group C positions in total, covering multiple departments and job categories like fitter, draftsman, forester, and several other technical and non-technical positions.

HSSC Group C Mains 2026: Age Limit

Minimum Age: 18 years

Maximum Age: 42 years

Cut-off Date for Age Calculation: January 1, 2026

Age Relaxation: Applicable as per the Haryana government rules for reserved categories

CET Qualification: Candidates must have qualified for the Haryana CET to be considered for shortlisting to the Mains examination

HSSC Group C Mains 2026: Documents Required

The following are the documents required while applying for the HSSC Group C Mains 2026:

10+2, Graduation, Diploma scanned copies

A recent passport-sized photograph.

a recent passport-sized photograph.

Scanned caste/category certificate for SC/BCA/BCB/EWS/ESM/DESM/DFF or PwD, along with the Haryana Domicile Certificate issued by the competent authority.

Notification Link