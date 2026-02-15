 Engineering Meets Devotion: NIT Warangal Hostel Students Unite for Weekly Hanuman Chalisa
A video of students at the National Institute of Technology Warangal (NIT) gathering in their hostel corridor to chant the Hanuman Chalisa every Tuesday at 7 p.m. has gone viral.

Gauri DeekondaUpdated: Sunday, February 15, 2026, 02:16 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Warangal: A video of students at the National Institute of Technology Warangal (NIT) gathering in their hostel corridor every Tuesday at 7 p.m. to chant the Hanuman Chalisa has gone viral. As per the media reports, the students have made it a weekly ritual. The video shows many students standing side by side, singing the Hanuman Chalisa verses, and the sound of the chants fills the entire hostel.

In reaction to the video, advocate J Sai Deepak posted on X, saying, "Wonderful initiative. Congregational prayers are good for us in many ways. To converge around Bhakti is a better solution than encouraging endless victimhood as the foundation for access to State resources and opportunities.”

"Most IITians and NITians are very religious because the deeper you go into science, the more you believe in the existence of God," one of the x user named @galivaraStewie wrote in a comment beneath the video. It further said that the 40% of students in the arts who end up being atheists and doubting God's existence are always the ones who attribute that phenomenon to their unhappy lives.

The video has been widely shared and is trending on various social media platforms. 

