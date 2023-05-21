Mumbai: Sonawane, Tripathi appointed VCs of these universities | Representative Image

Mumbai: Maharashtra Governor and Chancellor of Universities Ramesh Bais has appointed Prof Sanjeev Arjunrao Sonawane as the new Vice Chancellor of the Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University (YCMOU), while Prof Hare Ram Tripathi has been appointed as the new Vice Chancellor of the Kavi Kulaguru Kalidas Sanskrit University.

Prof Sonawane has been serving as the Pro Vice Chancellor (addl. charge) of the Savitribai Phule Pune University, while Prof Tripathi is currently the Vice Chancellor of the Sampurnanand Sanskrit University, Varanasi.

