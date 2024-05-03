Mira-Bhayandar: Cops Trace 55 Lost/Stolen Mobiles Worth ₹8.5 Lakh

Mumbai: The Mira Road successfully recovered 55 mobile phones which were either lost-in-transit /missing or stolen for the past more than six months. The collective value of the mobile phones which is pegged at Rs.8.50 lakh was returned to their rightful owners after due verifications in the presence of DCP (Crime)-Prakash Gaikwad and Senior Police Inspector- Chandrakant Sarode on Friday. The crime detection team attached to the Mira Road police station collected data of stolen/missing mobile phones by using the central equipment identity register (CEIR) portal and traced the locations of handsets on the virtue of international mobile equipment identity (IMEI) numbers, supported by electronic surveillance.

A citizen-centric portal launched by the central government under the aegis of the department of telecommunications (DOT), CEIR is proving to be a crucial asset for the police in tracing such devices across pan-India telecom networks. In case any person tries to use the blocked mobile phone, its traceability is generated.

Once the stolen/lost mobile phone is found it can be unblocked on the portal for its normal use by the rightful owners, officials said. The citizens who had lost all hopes appreciated the dedicated efforts of the Mira Road police in ensuring that they get back their mobile phones.