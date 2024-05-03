Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Maharashtra Government To Crack Down On Deep Fakes

Representational photo |

Mumbai: In response to the proliferation of deep fake videos, photos, and other content during the Lok Sabha Elections, the Maharashtra Government has announced strict actions to combat these malpractices. Also the State Government has issued directives to the Director General of Police to tackle the spread of such content via social media and digital platforms.

Deep fakes, which utilise sophisticated technologies like Photoshop, Machine Learning (ML), or Artificial Intelligence (AI), involve the creation of misleading content that can severely impact public perception. During election periods, such manipulated content about candidates, political parties, or pertinent issues can circulate widely, leading to misinformation and defamation.

Recognising the gravity of the situation, the State Government has mandated rigorous actions abiding by the law against individuals involved in the creation and distribution of deep fakes. The aim is to ensure a fair and transparent electoral process. The Election Commission, too, has emphasised the need to curb misinformation in its recent guidelines.

Directions have been given to the Director General of Police through the State Government and the Maharashtra Police Department is set to enforce these directives to safeguard the integrity of the electoral process.