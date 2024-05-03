 Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Maharashtra Government To Crack Down On Deep Fakes
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiLok Sabha Elections 2024: Maharashtra Government To Crack Down On Deep Fakes

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Maharashtra Government To Crack Down On Deep Fakes

The state government has issued directives to the Director General of Police to tackle the spread of such content via social media and digital platforms.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Friday, May 03, 2024, 02:39 PM IST
article-image
Representational photo |

Mumbai: In response to the proliferation of deep fake videos, photos, and other content during the Lok Sabha Elections, the Maharashtra Government has announced strict actions to combat these malpractices. Also the State Government has issued directives to the Director General of Police to tackle the spread of such content via social media and digital platforms.

Read Also
What Is Deepfake & How Does It Work? Home Minister Amit Shah's Doctored Video Once Again Puts...
article-image

Deep fakes, which utilise sophisticated technologies like Photoshop, Machine Learning (ML), or Artificial Intelligence (AI), involve the creation of misleading content that can severely impact public perception. During election periods, such manipulated content about candidates, political parties, or pertinent issues can circulate widely, leading to misinformation and defamation.

Read Also
Maharashtra Cyber Police Files FIR In Ranveer Singh Deepfake Video Case
article-image

Recognising the gravity of the situation, the State Government has mandated rigorous actions abiding by the law against individuals involved in the creation and distribution of deep fakes. The aim is to ensure a fair and transparent electoral process. The Election Commission, too, has emphasised the need to curb misinformation in its recent guidelines.

Read Also
8 Famous Personalities Who Fell Prey To Deepfake AI
article-image

Directions have been given to the Director General of Police through the State Government and the Maharashtra Police Department is set to enforce these directives to safeguard the integrity of the electoral process.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Maharashtra Government To Crack Down On Deep Fakes

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Maharashtra Government To Crack Down On Deep Fakes

Mumbai Metro Offers Special Discount To Boost Voter Turnout On May 20 Lok Sabha Elections

Mumbai Metro Offers Special Discount To Boost Voter Turnout On May 20 Lok Sabha Elections

'Apologise Or Else...': Actor Raj Nayani Threatens Legal Action Against BJP's Chitra Wagh For...

'Apologise Or Else...': Actor Raj Nayani Threatens Legal Action Against BJP's Chitra Wagh For...

Mumbai Horror: Malwani Beautician Arrested For Giving Woman Spiked Drink, Filming Rape By Husband

Mumbai Horror: Malwani Beautician Arrested For Giving Woman Spiked Drink, Filming Rape By Husband

Mumbai: Somaiya School Principal Defends Social Media Posts On Israel-Gaza Conflict & Domestic...

Mumbai: Somaiya School Principal Defends Social Media Posts On Israel-Gaza Conflict & Domestic...