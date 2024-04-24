 Maharashtra Cyber Police Files FIR In Ranveer Singh Deepfake Video Case
Ranveer Singh's father, Jugjeet Singh Sudar Singh Bhavnani, has lodged a complaint at the Maharashtra Cyber Nodal Cyber Police Station stating that on April 14, his son Ranveer Singh visited Varanasi city with his co-actor Katie Sainan to participate in a fashion show to promote Indian fashion.

Vishal SinghUpdated: Wednesday, April 24, 2024, 01:58 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: In the recent deepfake video viral case of actor Ranveer Singh, Maharashtra Cyber ​​Police has registered an FIR against an unknown person. In this viral video, he was seen appealing to vote for a particular political party.

Ranveer Singh's father, Jugjeet Singh Sudar Singh Bhavnani, has lodged a complaint at the Maharashtra Cyber Nodal Cyber Police Station stating that on April 14, his son Ranveer Singh visited Varanasi city with his co-actor Katie Sainan to participate in a fashion show to promote Indian fashion. During this trip, Ranveer Singh gave an interview to a news agency.

A police officer mentioned that an unidentified person tampered with this video, showing Ranvir appealing to vote for a particular party. This deep fake video was posted by someone on X, after which the video went viral on social media. As soon as the video went viral, actor Ranveer reacted strongly to it.

A police officer revealed that Ranveer Singh's video is a deep fake video created using advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, data swapping, machine learning, and AI-based speech. The film was kept in its original video format. Since this technology is so advanced, it has become difficult to distinguish whether a video is real or fake.

The Maharashtra Cyber Police has registered a case under IPC sections 417(cheating), 468(forgery for purpose of cheating), 469(Forgery for purpose of harming reputation), 471(using as genuine a forged document), and IT Act section 66(D) in this matter.

