Mumbai: Heritage Of Chuim Village Turning Into Slums With Illegal Constructions

Mumbai: Even after 143 complaints from the residents, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has not taken any step against the illegal construction that has come up in the Chuim village of Khar (West). With illegal construction encroaching the gaothan area and lack of measures by BMC, the residents of Chuim allege that the heritage gaothan is being turned into slums.

The residents of Chuim village in Khar (West) have raised concerns regarding a recent redevelopment work that has encroached more than three feet of a public lane and has added two extra floors in a ground plus one storey structure. The residents claim that the owner has redeveloped the entire building on the permission to carry out repair works from the BMC, since new construction is not allowed in the gaothan area.

Residents claim that over 143 complaints have been filed

The residents claim that over 143 complaints have been filed with the assistant engineer of the H-West ward, building and factory department as well as the municipal commissioner, but no steps have been taken by the concerned authorities.

Roy Pereira, a resident of Chuim gaothan who lives next to the illegally constructed building, said, “The owners were facing some leakage problem and they decided to get it repaired. They covered the entire building with steel sheets and only after the sheets were removed upon the completion of reconstruction, we came to know that they had encroached nearly three feet outside their borderline.”

The encroachment has left an eight-feet wide bylane reduced to around four feet, which makes it difficult for people to pass through, with bikes parked in the lane. The residents worry that the encroachment will block access for people during the time of any mishap and might result in loss of lives.

Manish More, a resident of the area, said, “I have visited the BMC office five times for this issue and every time I have to wait for two to three hours and still don’t receive a satisfactory reply. We do not have any issue with the owners increasing the height but when they increase their width, the lanes become narrower. We had faced a similar issue in the nearby area four years ago when a friend’s house had caught fire and we grouped up to lift cars to make way for the fire brigade to enter the lane.”

The residents claim that numerous illegal constructions have come up in the guise of repair works and residents are turning their residencies into high rise buildings. They alleged that the corporators are also hand in glove with the encroachers, which has made the area lose its charm.



Lysander Fernandes, a resident of Chuim village, said, “The village is becoming a hot ground for builders to encroach with illegal construction. If anyone opposes it, they threaten them and muscle their way through money. Another building in the same lane has been redeveloped and the first floor goes out till the road. It is becoming terrible to live with all the encroachment. The heritage of Chuim village is being turned into a slum.”