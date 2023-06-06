Pune: 2,800 CCTVs At Crime Hotspots To Aid City Police

During the Pune visit, the Director General of Police of Maharashtra, Rajnish Sheth conducted the annual review of the State Reserve Police Force, Group No. 2 in the Ramtekdi area. | FPJ

Director General of Police of Maharashtra, Rajnish Sheth on Tuesday announced plans to enhance the surveillance capabilities of the Pune Police by installing approximately 2,800 CCTV cameras in areas prone to crimes such as theft, accidents, and chain snatching. During a media interaction event in the city, Sheth emphasized the importance of close monitoring of criminals through these cameras. Police Commissioner Ritesh Kumar and Joint Commissioner Sandeep Karnik were also present at the event.

Crime hotspots under CCTV Surveillance

Sheth highlighted that currently, the Pune Municipal Corporation and Pune Police have already installed 1,400 CCTV cameras primarily for monitoring traffic violations. However, recognizing their potential in fighting crime, the police conducted a review of the city's crime rate over the past decade and identified consistent crime hotspots. These areas will now be placed under CCTV surveillance, with the installation of 2,800 new cameras. The CCTV deployment will focus on both crime prevention and traffic regulation. While 124 chowks already have CCTV coverage, the remaining 135 chowks will also be equipped with cameras.

In addition, establishments in the city will be encouraged to contribute to the CCTV network by positioning cameras facing the roads, connected to the police's control room. The first phase aims to install around ten thousand CCTV cameras from various establishments.

Sheth emphasized that the Maharashtra police are actively committed to maintaining law and order, especially in light of the increasing prevalence of cybercrime. To address this issue, efforts are being made to raise awareness about cybercrime and establish more cyber police stations across different units. Sheth emphasized the importance of promptly filing FIRs (First Information Reports) in cases of crime and stated that action will be taken against any police officer who fails to register an FIR.

Review at SRPF Group 2

During another event, Sheth conducted the annual review of State Reserve Police Force Group No. 2 in the Ramtekdi area. The inspection included drill demonstrations, physical training exercises, weapon handling, and crowd dispersal exercises conducted by different company units.

During the visit, various facilities and welfare activities within the group premises were inspected. Notably, a new barrack equipped with modern facilities has been constructed for 50 trainees of the Maharashtra State Security Corporation, and it was inaugurated by Rajnish Seth.