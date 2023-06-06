Pune News: Mother-Daughter Duo Kill Man, Burn His Body Taking Inspiration From Web Series; Arrested | Representative Image

Pune: Shirur area has been reeling with shock after a mother-daughter duo killed a man and burnt his body. The incident happened on June 1. The police had an uphill task ahead of them due to lack of evidence; however, they have apprehended three suspects.

The deceased was identified as Johnson Lobo and the cops later discovered that his wife Sandra, their daughter had killed him as he did not approve of the minor's relationship with a person named Aggel Kasbe.

Superintendent of Pune Police (Rural), Ankit Goyal, stated that the deceased's wife Sandra, their minor daughter and Aggel Kasbe were taken into custody.

How did they zero in on suspects?

The police had found the burnt body on June 1 and had initially filed an accidental report. However, they launched a thorough probe after spotting a car near the scene. During the course of the investigation, they learned that Johnson Lobo had missing for four days.

The cops scanned footage from over 230 CCTV cameras and eventually traced the car to a person Joy Kasbe who said his son Aggel had been using the vehicle. It was later revealed that the victim's daughter and wife had conspired to kill him due to his opposition of their daughter's relationship.

Accused drew inspiration from Crime web series

The culprits placed the victim's body in a sack, transported it to Sanswadi in the car driven by Aggel Kasbe, and then set it ablaze after pouring petrol on it. The investigation revealed that the accused had drawn inspiration from a crime web series.

Upon confessing to the heinous crime, the accused, Sandra Johnson Lobo (43), Aggel Joy Kasbe (23) and a minor girl, were arrested from Saikripa Society in Vadgaon Sherry. The trio appeared before the court, which remanded them to police custody until June 9. Police Inspector Pramod Kshirsagar and Police Constable Sachin Holkar are currently conducting further investigations into the case.