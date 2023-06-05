Delhi News: Police arrest 2 for murder of mother-daughter duo in Krishna Nagar; claim was part of 'Mission Malamal'

The crime scene | FPJ

Two cousins had been detained on Sunday in connection with the alleged murder of a 64-year-old mother and her daughter in Krishna Nagar, east Delhi, and the theft of their property, police announced on Sunday. According to them, the accused killed people as part of "Mission Malamal," a scheme purportedly designed to make him wealthy.

The two have been identified as Kishan (28), and his cousin Ankit Kumar Singh (25), both of whom are from the Bihar district of Siwan. They claimed that Kishan was now residing in Laxmi Nagar. Singh plays in a band and, according to investigators, he was writing the songs and music for a forthcoming movie on an over-the-top (OTT) platform.

Accused sought advice of a lawyer

The bodies of Rajrani and her daughter Ginni Kirar were discovered on May 31 in Krishna Nagar in a severely decomposed state and covered with maggots, according to the police. Before perpetrating the crime, the accused allegedly contacted two solicitors seeking legal counsel.

They may have been motivated by online shows where they learned how the cops function. However, since the incident is still being investigated, nothing specific can be disclosed at this time, they claimed. On Wednesday, around 7:56 p.m., police received a PCR call after someone reported a bad smell coming from a flat on the first floor of a building in Krishna Nagar's E Block.

Rajrani and Kirar's bodies were discovered in the wrecked house. Over 200 cameras that recorded the accused people's entry and exit points were reviewed by police during the inquiry. After performing the crime, the accused were spotted going into a residence. Police conducted a search and discovered that the primary suspect owned it. Rohit Meena, the deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara), remarked, "Kishan."

Suspects turned off phones as soon as police was onto them

He went on to say that Kishan had left the residence after learning that the women's bodies had been discovered. Following the May 25 murders, call data from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, showed that both the victims' and the accused's mobile phones were locked on to the same tower.

When they learned that the police were pursuing them, the suspects turned off their mobile phones, the witness claimed. They were to leave for Bihar and then Assam. Ankit Kumar Singh was apprehended by the police after they tracked him down near BD Estate in Timarpur, according to Meena.

Kishan's movements were monitored in Lucknow. Later, he travelled to Delhi where, according to the DCP, he was captured in the Kanti Nagar neighbourhood as he was getting ready to turn himself in to the authorities.

Contacted as a special needs educator

Interviews indicated that Kishan, who was employed as a marketing manager by a company that sold medical equipment, had registered himself on a website that provided online tutoring services. He made contact with Rajrani, whose daughter, Ginni Kirar had special needs and required a computer tutor.

After beginning to visit Rajrani's home in April to help with her daughter's tutoring, Kishan gradually won the women's trust. When they decided to leave the neighbourhood, he assisted them in looking for a home in Lajpat Nagar. They gave him the account information for online payments, and he discovered that they had more than 50 lakh rupees in the bank account. The DCP claimed that he devised a scheme to kill them and keep the cash.

The accused initially attempted to transfer money from the victims' bank accounts to some other accounts, but they were unable to do so since the accounts' ATM and net banking services were not functional, according to the police.

Then, on May 17, they created a WhatsApp group called "Mission Malamal" and intended to rob the victim. The day before the event, the accused Singh travelled to Delhi from Assam, where he was attending his sister's wedding, to carry out the "mission." He made a reconnaissance of the area and bought knives from Laxmi Nagar, according to the police.

'Mission Malamal is on'

As Rajrani searched for a new tutor for her daughter, Singh was introduced to her by Kishan. Rajrani agreed, and Kishan informed Singh that "Mission Malalmal is on" via a message.

The victims' home was equipped with a video screen system, which prevented anyone from entering without their permission. Around 9.50 p.m. on the day of the occurrence, the accused was allowed a pleasant entry into the home. According to authorities, they anticipated finding a large amount of cash and jewellery in the home.

The instant Ginni entered the kitchen to get water from one of the suspects, they allegedly slashed Rajrani's throat with a knife before launching an attack on Ginni.

Accused cleaned up the crime scene

The accused cleaned the house and themselves after the blood splatter to get rid of the evidence. They looted the home and took off with expensive artefacts, including what they probably thought was an idol made of gold. Before leaving the house, Singh changed out of his blood-stained T-shirt. Around 11.10 p.m., they locked the door from the outside and left, according to authorities.

The accused is seen leaving the residence after committing the crime in a video that has now surfaced. According to the police, the suspects also stole the victim's video screen system and dumped it in Gonda. Singh was also injured severely in the course of the crime, they added.

The accused travelled to Lucknow where they attempted to transfer the funds from the deceased's accounts once more but were unsuccessful, according to the police. Three iPhones, two chargers, two Apple laptops, one Dell laptop, two bags used in criminal activity, one bag of Ginni, and blood-stained clothing used by the suspects during the commission of the crime were all found on them, according to the police.