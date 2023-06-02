Delhi Crime: Days after Sakshi murder case, man stabbed with ice-pick in full public view in Badarpur; watch shocking visuals

In another instance displaying capital Delhi's deteriorating law and order situation, an 18-year-old man named Sumit Gautam was stabbed multiple times in the Badarpur area, Delhi Police said.

The man was cornered and attacked with ice-pick .

Gautam was stabbed by a man named Jitendra and another unidentified accused, as per police.

The victim is currently in critical condition and receiving medical treatment at AIIMS Hospital.

While the attack was executed in full public view, nobody came forward to stop the perpetrators from attacking Sumit. While the bystanders watched the two stab the victim, they did not come forwards to disrupt the attack.

The incident comes just a few days after a minor girl named Sakshi was stabbed multiple times and stoned to death by her ex-boyfriend named Sahil in Shahbad dairy area.

The frequency of such incidents in the national capital has raised question over the deteriorating law and order situation.

The LG is responsible for Law and Order in Delhi and has failed to take any any action against rising crimes, blamed Aam Aadmi Party.