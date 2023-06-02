UP: Woman attacked with axe in Ghaziabad over dowry dispute; Police arrests 1 after video goes viral |

A distressing incident unfolded in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, where a woman fell victim to a brutal attack by her family members, allegedly due to a dispute over dowry. The assault, captured on a mobile camera by an onlooker, reveals the horrifying atrocities inflicted upon the woman by her in-laws.

Assault over dowry dispute

In the viral video, one can see that the woman was forcefully dragged out of her house by her in-laws and repeatedly attacked with an axe. Shockingly, the assault occurred in broad daylight, with no intervention from bystanders to aid the helpless victim. She can be seen shouting in agony and pain following her wounds that were put on her after the horrific assault.

क्या तमाशा है, हाथ में हथियार लेकर एक गुंडा लड़की पर हमला करता है, लोग चिल्लाते हैं वीडियो बनाओ...गुंडा लड़की पर वार करता है और धीरे-धीरे चला जाता है

गाजियाबाद में ससुराल पहुंची लड़की को एक गुंडे ने बलकटी से काटकर किया घायल.. pic.twitter.com/kmnV0FA5Bh — Kavish Aziz (@azizkavish) June 2, 2023

Local news channels reported that the women was assaulted for failing to meet their demands for dowry. She was also threatened in front of the people around who watched the tragic incident in broad daylight.

Police swiftly respond to viral video

The viral video of the incident prompted swift action from the local police. They immediately initiated an investigation and apprehended the woman's father-in-law. The Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) in Modinagar provided further details on the case, stating that charges were being filed. He confirmed that the father-in-law had been taken into custody, and efforts were underway to apprehend all other individuals involved in the assault.