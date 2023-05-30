Delhi crime: Woman killed by flatmate in Majnu Ka Tila area | Representative Image

New Delhi: A 36-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly killing her flatmate early Tuesday morning for abusing her father who had died three months ago, police said. Sapna, the accused, worked as a waitress or a decorator for parties. She is divorced and has a daughter, they said. The incident took place in Majnu Ka Tila in north Delhi's Civil Lines area, police said, adding they were informed about the incident around 7 am.

Scuffle in drunk state

On reaching the spot, police found the body of 35-year-old Rani lying in a pool of blood with Sapna also there, a senior police officer said.

During interrogation, Sapna broke down and confessed to the crime, police said.

She told police that she and Rani lived in a rented flat in Majnu Ka Tila. Rani used to work at a beauty parlour in Gurgaon, a senior police officer said.

On Monday night, Sapna and Rani along with a group of friends had a dinner party till around 1 am at their friend Neha's house in Aruna Nagar area of Majnu Ka Tila. During the party, Sapna and Rani, who were both drunk, had a fight, he said.

After the party, they both returned to their flat and continued drinking. Around 4.30 am, they again had an altercation which turned into a scuffle during which Sapna stabbed Rani with a kitchen knife in her chest.

Victim allegedly abused accused's dead father

The trigger for the assault, Sapna told police, was Rani's abusing her dead father.

Rani was rushed to a nearby hospital where she succumbed immediately, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said, "Teams of FSL and crime have inspected the spot. We have registered a case of murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. Based on the investigation, the accused Sapna was arrested after she confessed to her crime. Efforts are being taken to recover the weapon of offence." After the post mortem, Rani's body will be handed over to her family, police said.