Delhi Crime: Accused Sahil talked to multiple girls on social media, had problem with Sakshi's tattoo having Ex's name, says report

Disturbing revelations regarding the crime and the accused Sahil have emerged following the brutal murder of 16-year-old Sakshi in Delhi's Shahbad dairy area. Sakshi was ruthlessly stabbed multiple times and subsequently subjected to a horrifying act of being stoned to death. The heinous act was captured on CCTV, leaving the entire nation shaken by the graphic footage.

According to reports and ongoing police investigations, it was revealed on Monday that Sahil, following a breakup and an argument the previous day, perpetrated a brutal act of killing Sakshi. The reason behind this tragic incident was purportedly a dispute arising from the minor girl's alleged desire to communicate with someone else.

However, a news report presents conflicting information.

Sahil talking to many girls was the reason for breakup: Report

According to a report by News18, it has been revealed that the accused Sahil had been engaging in conversations with multiple girls on social media. The report indicates that upon discovering this, Sakshi expressed her desire to end her relationship with Sahil and avoid any further communication with him.

As per the report, it is stated that Sahil had purchased a knife approximately 15 days prior to the incident and had premeditated Sakshi's murder.

During the police interrogation, Sahil allegedly confessed that his anger stemmed from Sakshi's apparent disregard towards him.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Sahil suspected Sakshi of having affair with Ex

According to a report by Times Now, accused Sahil also suspected victim Sakshi of having an affair with her ex-boyfriend and had allegedly threatened to kill her a few days back.

A tattoo with the name of a man- Praveen- was found on her hand. Praveen was her ex-boyfriend and he was probably one of the causes of a toxic relationship between the two, report said.

Initial probe revealed that Sahil had suspicion that Sakshi had started talking to her ex-boyfriend and got into a relationship with him, a senior police official said, as per the report.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Sahil killed Sakshi following an argument within their relationship

Investigations have revealed that Sahil, a 20-year-old technician, and the victim were in a relationship with each other for over three years but had encountered a disagreement or decided to part ways. The police have categorised the crime as a passion-fueled act, as Sahil harboured a grudge against the girl and carried out the heinous act. Further inquiry into the matter is currently underway to establish additional details.

Accused's background

According to Sahil's landlord, he had been residing in the area with his family for nearly two years, and there had been no prior instances of altercations or conflicts. The landlord, speaking to ANI, stated, "Sahil had been staying here for the last two years along with his three sisters and parents. His father's name is Sarfaraz. He never had any fights with anyone in the neighborhood."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Postmortem report reveals gruesome injuries

The preliminary findings of the postmortem report indicate that the minor girl was stabbed 16 times, with her head brutally struck by a heavy object. The police are eagerly awaiting the detailed autopsy report for further insights into the nature of the injuries inflicted on the victim.

Family demands justice

The grieving parents of the deceased girl performed her last rites at Delhi's Shahbad crematorium. Speaking to ANI, they expressed their anguish and demanded justice for their daughter.