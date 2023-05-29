 Delhi crime: BJP MP Hans Raj says, 'youth often get caught in emotion' on Shahabad Dairy stabbing incident
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi crime: BJP MP Hans Raj says, 'youth often get caught in emotion' on Shahabad Dairy stabbing incident

Delhi crime: BJP MP Hans Raj says, 'youth often get caught in emotion' on Shahabad Dairy stabbing incident

The accused, Sahil, who has been identified as an AC mechanic in Shahbad Dairy area, was arrested and taken to Delhi by cops for the brutal murder of Sakshi, his 16-year-old girl friend.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, May 29, 2023, 05:49 PM IST
article-image
Delhi crime: BJP MP Hans Raj says, 'youth often get caught in emotion' on Shahabad Dairy stabbing incident | PTI

New Delhi: The gruesome killing of 16-year-old Sakshi at the hands of Sahil in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy has left the nation in shock. Now, reacting to the incident, BJP MP Hans Raj Hans has said that 'youth often get caught up in emotions'. Calling the incident an unfortunate one he said, "Earlier there have been same cases in my constituency. I am in touch with Police and the family members of the victim. Youth often get caught up in emotions."

The accused, Sahil, who has been identified as an AC mechanic in Shahbad Dairy area, was arrested and taken to Delhi by cops for the brutal murder of Sakshi, his 16-year-old girl friend. Sahil stabbed Sakshi multiple times and crushed her head with a boulder in New Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area on Sunday. A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was earlier registered at Shahbad Dairy police station on the basis of the complaint lodged by the victim's father.

Read Also
Who is Sahil? Monster mechanic who stabbed, stoned minor girl Sakshi to death in Delhi
article-image

Delhi BJP calls it case of 'love jihad'

The Delhi BJP on Monday claimed the gruesome stabbing of a minor girl in the Shahabad Dairy area of northwest Delhi was a case of "love jihad", and slammed the AAP for "trying to portray" it as an "ordinary" murder and a law and order issue.

In a statement, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said the case should be tried in a fast track court.

No reaction was immediately available from the AAP over BJP's charge. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal issued a statement on Twitter earlier.

"A minor girl was brutally murdered in Delhi. This is very sad and unfortunate. The criminals have become fearless, there is no fear of the police. L-G sir, law and order is your responsibility, do something," he said in his tweet in Hindi.

(with agency inputs)

Read Also
Delhi Crime: Accused Sahil who stabbed Sakshi to death in Shahbad Dairy arrested from UP's...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Protest by Kuki tribe ahead of Amit Shah's visit to Manipur; check pics

Protest by Kuki tribe ahead of Amit Shah's visit to Manipur; check pics

Delhi crime: BJP MP Hans Raj says, 'youth often get caught in emotion' on Shahabad Dairy stabbing...

Delhi crime: BJP MP Hans Raj says, 'youth often get caught in emotion' on Shahabad Dairy stabbing...

Gautam Gambhir expresses outrage over Delhi victim not receiving help from passersby: '..everyone's...

Gautam Gambhir expresses outrage over Delhi victim not receiving help from passersby: '..everyone's...

Karnataka: 10 including 2 children dead after bus collides with car near Tirumakudalu-Narasipura

Karnataka: 10 including 2 children dead after bus collides with car near Tirumakudalu-Narasipura

Yellow alert issued for Bengaluru, surrounding areas as IMD predicts moderate rainfall

Yellow alert issued for Bengaluru, surrounding areas as IMD predicts moderate rainfall