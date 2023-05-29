BREAKING: Accused Sahil who stabbed Sakshi to death in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy arrested from Bulandshahr |

The Delhi Police arrested 20-year-old Sahil from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh on Monday afternoon. The accused, who has been identified as a AC mechanic in Shahbad Dairy area, was arrested over the brutal murder of a 16-year-old girl named Sakshi. A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was earlier registered at Shahbad Dairy police station on the basis of the complaint lodged by the victim's father.

6 teams come together to nab absconding accused

Reportedly, six teams were formed to nab the accused who was on the run after committing the crime in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area. It was noted that Sahil had no past criminal records.

Details about the chilling murder where the victim was left helpless

The chilling murder was caught on camera where Sahil was stopped stabbing the minor lover to death. The incident took place on Sunday, and the arrest came in within 24 hours of the crime's occurrence.

(Warning: Visuals contain graphic content)

In the visuals that recorded the horrific murder, The girl, outside her home in Delhi's JJ Colony in Shahbad, was mercilessly stabbed 20 times with a knife by her alleged boyfriend Sahil.

It was learnt that the victim and Sahil were in a relationship, but had a quarrel on the day of the incident. As the girl was planning to attend her a dear one's birthday celebration, the accused intercepted her and attacked her with multiple stabbings, followed by hitting her with a stone.

Passerby mercilessly walked away from the incident

Passerby were seen mercilessly walking way despite witnessing the crime scene. This, along with the murder case in itself, raised questions on the safety of people in the national capital.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal reacted to the shocking murder of a minor in the national capital and asked the lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena to look into the matter and ensure the safety of people. He alleged in a tweet that "Criminals have become fearless" and lost fear from legal actions by the police.

Earlier, DCW Chief Swati Maliwal issued notice to Delhi Police over minor girl's killing and expressed her shock over the brutal case involving a minor girl. "Delhi has become extremely unsafe for women and girls," she told news agency ANI.