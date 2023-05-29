Shahbad Dairy murder: CM Kejriwal questions L-G over law & order in Delhi, says 'Criminals have become fearless'

Delhi CM Kejriwal | PTI

New Delhi: On Monday, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal reacted to the shocking murder of a minor in the national capital and asked the lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena to look into the matter and ensure the safety of people. He alleged in a tweet that "Criminals have become fearless" and lost fear from legal actions by the police.

"Sad & unfortunate, LG sir do something": Kejriwal

"A minor girl is brutally murdered openly in Delhi. This is very sad and unfortunate. The criminals have become fearless, there is no fear of the police. LG sir, law and order is your responsibility, do something. The safety of the people of Delhi is of paramount importance (translated)," tweeted Kejriwal.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Delhi Police under Centre, not Delhi Govt

The CM's remark comes amidst the ordinance row of Delhi government and the lieutenant governor.

This May 2023, the Supreme Court granted control over all services in the national capital, including the IAS, to the Delhi government, except for those related to land, police, and law & order. Thus, the Delhi Police comes under the Centre's rule and is regulated by the BJP-lead government there, and not Kejriwal-led Delhi.

DCW Chief Swati Maliwal issues notice to Delhi Police

Earlier, DCW Chief Swati Maliwal issued notice to Delhi Police over minor girl's killing and expressed her shock over the brutal case involving a minor girl. "Delhi has become extremely unsafe for women and girls," she told news agency ANI while responding to the crime.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"All limits crossed": Maliwal

"In Delhi's Shahbad Dairy, a minor innocent doll was stabbed and then crushed with a stone. The courage of the criminals in Delhi is high. Issuing notice to the police. All limits have been crossed. I have never seen anything more horrifying than this in my career of so many years (translated)," Maliwal wrote in her tweet.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Details about the chilling murder that got no help from passersby

A shocking incident took place in the Shahbad Dairy locality of Delhi as a 16-year-old girl fell victim to a brutal murder on Sunday. The girl, outside her home in Delhi's JJ Colony in Shahbad, was mercilessly stabbed 20 times with a knife, allegedly by her friend. The entire horrific incident was captured on a CCTV camera.

The prime suspect in this shocking crime is Sahil, who was known to be the girl's friend. The victim and Sahil, a 20-year-old, were in a relationship, but they had a quarrel the day of the incident. As the girl was planning to attend her friend's son's birthday, the accused intercepted her and attacked her with multiple stabbings, followed by hitting her with a stone.

FIR registered; accused is absconding

Accused Sahil is currently on the run, and a search is underway to apprehend him. An FIR has reportedly been registered under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code at the Shahbad Dairy Police Station. "We will soon arrest him," said Suman Nalwa, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Delhi while speaking to news agency ANI.