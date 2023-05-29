Delhi Crime: Teen stabbed 21 times by gang over old enmity in Kalyanpuri, CCTV footage captures murder |

In a tragic incident, an 18-year-old youth was stabbed to death on Saturday morning in the early hours. The attack was done allegedly by a group of boys over an old enmity in Kalyanpuri here, police officials told PTI.

During initial investigations, not many details about the attackers, including their age, were immediately known, said police officials.

Victim was admitted to local hospital after being stabbed 21 times

According to PTI report, the police received information at 5.11 am regarding multiple stab injuries to a youth, identified as Anshu alias Banda from Trilokpuri. He was admitted to LBS Hospital by police personnel.

पूर्वी दिल्ली के कल्याणपुरी इलाक़े मैं कल सुबह नाबालिग की हत्या का सीसीटीवी फ़ुटेज सामने आया है जहां पर चार से पाँच आरोपी कैसे एक बाद एक क़रीब 25 से ३० चाकू मारते नज़र आप देख सखते है तस्वीर मैं कैसे मृतक नाबालिग अपने आप को बचाने के लिये आरोपी से लड़ते नज़र आ रहा है pic.twitter.com/XiqhYp8I4k — दैनिक लोक जनसंदेश (@LOKJANSANDES) May 28, 2023

Vicitim was declared dead on arrival at hospital

The victim with 21 stab injuries was referred to AIIMS where he was declared dead, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Amrutha Guguloth told PTI.

Before succumbing to injuries, Anshu told police that four to five youths attacked him, the DCP said, adding two police teams have been formed to apprehend the assailants.

Preliminary investigation has suggested that there was an old enmity between the attackers and the victim. However, the exact reason will be ascertained when the attackers will be nabbed, police added.

Victim's family mourns loss

Anshu is survived by his father, mother and three siblings, they said. His cousin Vishal said Anshu was out on a morning walk when the incident took place.

"When I heard about the incident, I rushed to LBS hospital from where we took him to AIIMS Trauma Centre where he died. We suspect that a local person from the area is behind the killing as he has threatened us earlier. Last week too, we were attacked by some people. We want the attackers to be nabbed as soon as possible and punished," Vishal said.

The victim's cousin sister Shivani said, "I have no idea who killed him but I heard that someone from the locality is behind the incident." Anshu's post-mortem will be conducted on Sunday, police said.

(with inputs from PTI)